Lend a helping hand, donate a blanket this winter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Winter weather is quickly approaching and there’s one group in town that’s making sure our most vulnerable populations stay nice and warm.

Momentum Church BCS and the Bryan Housing Authority are hosting a Blanket and Care Package Drive through Friday, December 9 for local nursing home facilities and the Baylor Scott and White Hospital NICU.

Their goal is to collect 300 blankets for the elderly. In addition to blankets, they are asking for donations of hygiene items like toothpaste and toothbrushes, lotions, soaps, as well as other items like warm socks, beanies, and board games to keep them entertained during the winter months.

For NICU donations, blankets and beanies may be homemade. You can contact Melissa Duran at 979-436-2853 for specific requirements.

On Friday, December 2, the group will be taking donations at Casa Rodriguez in Downtown Bryan. When you drop off your donation, feel free to take a fun photo with Santa Claus, who is stopping by to thank donors for being so generous this holiday season.

All donations will be delivered on December 10 and 11, so get your donations in by December 9 at the latest.

You can find the full list of drop-off locations in the post below.

