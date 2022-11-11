Lions roll to the area round, defeating Hallettsville 33-7

KBTX News 3 at Ten
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - High School Football playoffs kicking off tonight. Franklin’s ‘defend the 164′ starting off in Waller against Hallettsville.

After a scoreless first quarter the Lions pick up the second with a 21 yard touchdown from Bryson Washington. Franklin misses the extra point and takes a 6-0 lead.

With 5:22 left in the second, Washington continues to get fed the ball and takes it in 8 yards for the TD. Two-point try from Jayden Jackson is no good, Lions lead 12-0.

Less than two minutes to play in the half, Cort Lowry finds Devyn Hidrogo who breaks loose to the outside and runs upfield for a 58-yard rushing TD. Franklin heads into the half up 19-0.

Franklin added another TD in the third quarter from Jayden Jackson and another Jackson TD in the fourth to secure the the 33-7 win and a trip to the area round of playoffs.

The Lions will face the winner of Anahuac and Westwood.

