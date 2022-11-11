Madisonville High announces November signings

Madisonville High School had four student athletes sign National Letters of Intent Friday...
Madisonville High School had four student athletes sign National Letters of Intent Friday morning.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville High School had four student athletes sign National Letters of Intent Friday morning.

Volleyball standout Zaylea Brunette will continue her career at Temple College.

A trio of baseball players will play at the next level. Cade Hathorn is going to LaTourneau University in Longview.

Rayce Hudson is headed to Western Texas Community College in Snyder and Cayden Maxwell will play at Houston Christian University formerly known as Houston Baptist.

