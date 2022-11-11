Madisonville is Area Round bound after 41-21 win over La Grange

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs (7-4) claimed a Class 4A Division II Region III Bi-District Championship following a 41-21 win over La Grange (5-6) Thursday night at Cougar Field.

The Mustangs fell behind 7-0, but scored 21 unanswered points to lead it at the half 21-7.

Tristan Whaley scored from 32 yards on the Mustangs second offensive possession to tie the game at 7.

Then in the second quarter, Ty Williams throws a screen pass to Phillip Green Junior and he finds the corner of the end zone to increase the Mustangs lead to 14-7.

After a great defensive effort late in the 2nd quarter, Williams will hit Travis York on a 13 yard scoring pass to put Madisonville up 21-7.

The Mustangs add three more second half touchdowns and pick up their first playoff win since 2017 with the 41-21 victory.

