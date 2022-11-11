Maroon Out, Texas Task Force 1 partnering to raise funds for K9s

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before the Aggie Football game versus University of Massachusetts on Saturday, Nov. 19, stop by the Maroon Out tailgate in the Fan Zone to meet some special four-legged guests.

The K9s of Texas Task Force 1 will be joining in the pregame fun. You can check out their search and rescue equipment and learn more about the Texas Task Force Foundation.

Texas A&M’s Maroon Out is partnering with the Texas Task Force Foundation to support the retired canines of Texas A&M Task Force 1.

“What we’re trying to do is build a fund to help cover the cost of care for these pups after they retire. Because each dog is owned by its own handler, every handler is financially responsible for that dog,” Canine Program Manager Christy Bormann said. “So when they retire, we would like that to be free for the handler and family that’s going to keep them.”

Costs could include veterinary care, feeding, or any special treatment the dog may need.

“A lot of times, we see that these dogs need extra monitoring and blood work after having spent time deployed to disasters during their careers. They’ve been exposed to diseases and chemicals and need that extra monitoring. We want to make sure they’re okay for the rest of their lives after having done that,” Bormann said.

Maroon Out will be matching dollar for dollar every Maroon Out apparel item sold to benefit the Search and Rescue K9Fund.

You can purchase your Maroon Out towels, t-shirts, and sweatshirts at Aggieland Outfitters, The Warehouse at C.C. Creations, Brookshire Brothers, Fanatics Online, and the Texas A&M Barnes & Noble.

