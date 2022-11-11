Navasota man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated sexual assault of child

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It took a Grimes County jury only 15 minutes Thursday to sentence a Navasota man to life in prison after he was found guilty of the charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The case began in the summer of 2021 when Robert Shannon Crawford, 79, was arrested and charged with the 1995 sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy.

During their investigation, Navasota police and the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office learned of at least three others survivors after the allegations of the first case surfaced.

In the second case, police say they discovered a 12-year-old girl was forced to get an abortion at a clinic in Houston after she was impregnated by Crawford.

In the third case, it was alleged that Crawford molested a child in the 1970s in Conroe.

A fourth victim, a 10-year-old girl from Mexico, had just moved to Navasota in the 1980s when she was also sexually assaulted by Crawford, prosecutors said.

Investigators believe there could be more victims and said Crawford was making plans to flee the country when he was detained.

He was arrested in September 2021 after being interviewed by a Navasota PD detective and a Grimes County DA investigator. At the time of his arrest, Crawford had a passport in his possession and was wearing an under belt designed to hide money.

During a weeklong trial presided over by 506th District Court Judge Gary Chaney, District Attorney Andria Bender and Assistant District Attorney David Armbruster, put on evidence that included testimony from several of the survivors, to prove the 1995 aggravated sexual assault of the 14-year-old boy.

The jury found Crawford guilty after just 15 minutes of deliberation. and returned a punishment verdict of life in prison and gave him the maximum allowable fine of $10,000.

“In 25 years as a prosecutor, this is among the most egregious child sexual abuse cases I’ve handled. Robert Crawford is a child molester, who victimized children for decades. Today, the jury made clear in their punishment verdict of a life sentence is what happens in Grimes County if you molest children,” said Grimes County District Attorney Andria Bender

“We brought in victims and witnesses from out of the county, out of state, and out of the country to provide testimony during this trial. It has taken most of our team to put on this case. The payoff of getting justice for these victims makes the long hours and hard work worth the effort,” said Assistant District Attorney David Armbruster.

“This case is a reminder of why education on child sexual abuse is so important. There are a few important lessons from this case: There is commonly a delay before a person reports being the victim of child sexual abuse. Victims must process what has happened to them and feel comfortable confiding in someone. If someone confides in you, help them,” said Grimes County DA Crime Victims Coordinator Brenda Williams.

“Reach out to your local law enforcement agency or Crime Victim Services Office if you need guidance or resources. With all of the victims, in this case, the common thread between them was at the time of victimization their abuser had access to them in his home. Make sure you know who your kids are around or staying with. Make sure your kids understand good touching vs. bad touching. Make sure they know to tell someone if something happens to them,” said Williams. “Child sexual abuse must always be reported to law enforcement. It is rarely a one-time incident.”

“I am grateful a monster has been taken off the streets. There is no doubt in my mind that there are more victims out there,” said Navasota Police Department Detective Travis Mullins who investigated this case from the beginning.

“In early October 2022, I was finally able to track down the family of the teenage girl from the 1970s. She is deceased. When I spoke with her brother, I was able to confirm the sexual abuse reported to Detective Mullins,” said Grimes County DA Investigator John Wren, who helped obtain a confession from Crawford.

“The brother learned Robert Crawford victimized his sister only after they both reached adulthood. The victims’ account of the criminal sexual behaviors of Robert Crawford, as recounted to me by her brother, mirrored what I was told by the witness, who first gave the information to Detective Mullins. This is the woman, who first heard it from the victim, when they both were in their early teenage years, nearly 50 years ago,” said Wren. “Also of note, the 1970s victim’s description of the sex acts performed by Crawford were strikingly similar to the sexual abuse detailed by the 1986 victim. Our trial team wanted the jury to hear her story too but for legal reasons, it was not possible to get it into evidence. I have been in touch with her family throughout the trial and relayed to them the outcome. I hope Robert Crawford being convicted and punished gives them some measure of justice because to our team their loved one also mattered.”

