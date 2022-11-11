Power outage affecting over 3,000 CSU customers

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As storms make their way into the area some College Station Utilities customers are without power.

Over 1,600 customers are affected by the outage in the Castlegate and Castle Rock subdivisions. Customers along Barron Lane and Victoria avenue are also experiencing a power outage, over 1,500 customers are affected.

No word yet on what officially caused the outage and how long it’s expected to last, but crews have been assigned. The CSU outage map can be found here.

