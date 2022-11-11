Skating the night away in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Downtown Bryan was transformed into an outdoor skating rink Thursday night.

The free family-friendly event was originally scheduled to be a part of last week’s First Friday event but was postponed due to severe weather.

Residents skated the night away while listening to the latest tunes under the moonlight.

A photo booth was also available to capture the special moment.

Event organizers say this was a great way to bring families together for a fun and exciting experience.

”It’s important that we have these events to make sure that we provide an opportunity for our community to come out and enjoy the great assets we have here in the city of Bryan, you know its also a great opportunity to come out here and get some shopping done for Christmas,” said Destination Bryan special event coordinator Christopher Ortegon.

Destination Bryan and the city of Bryan will kick of the holiday season next Friday in Downtown at the annual Lights On! event.

Downtown will once again transform into a Christmas wonderland complete with a large Christmas tree, music, Santa taking pictures with children, and cookies and hot chocolate.

All of the shops in Downtown Bryan are expected to stay open later for the big holiday kick-off.

