Taylor Signs Elite 2023 Recruiting Class

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s basketball and head coach Joni Taylor signed three top-100 players in the 2023, including the No. 1 player in the state of Texas for the first time in program history during the early signing period.

This marks the first signing class of the Taylor era. The class is highlighted by the No. 1 players in Texas and Ohio. The Aggies are one of four Southeastern Conference school to land three-or-more top-100 players in this year’s class.

Erica Moon | St. Francis High School | Atlanta, Georgia | 5-6 | Point Guard

Moon is the 76th ranked player in the 2023 class, according to the espnW HoopGurlz ranking. The four-star-prospect helped lead her team to a perfect 12-0 region record last season and a 25-4 overall record. Her team made it to the third round of the state playoffs last year where she earned All-State second team recognition.

“Erica is one of few true point guards in the 2023 class,” Taylor said. “She has all the qualities that enable her to effectively run a team, while having the ability to make her teammates better. She is capable of scoring at all three levels and her impact in Aggieland will be felt immediately.”

Kylie Marshall | Lake Ridge High School | Mansfield, Texas | 5-11 | Guard

Marshall joins Texas A&M as the No. 1 player in Texas and the No. 35 player in the country, according to espnW HoopGurlz. The 5-11 combo guard averaged 21.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and shot 47% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc last season for Lake Ridge. Marshall becomes the first ever No. 1 player in the Lone Star state to commit to the Aggies. The four-star prospect earned second-team all-area recognition last season and led her team to the third round of the state playoffs.

“Kylie is our first homegrown Texas commit and we could not be more thrilled that she chose us,” Taylor said. “She is an athletic wing that is versatile with an elite skill set. We are excited to see her growth over the next four years and how she will help elevate our program.”

Sole Williams | Princeton High School | Cincinnati, Ohio | 5-9 | Guard

Williams comes in as the No. 51 player in the country based on the latest espnW HoopGulz docket. The four-star recruit was named the Greater Miami Conference Player of the Year after scoring a league high 23.2 points per contest and dishing out a conference-best 3.8 assists per game. Williams also earned a spot on last year’s All-Ohio First Team, while leading her school to the Division I regional semifinal.

“Sole is a dynamic scoring combo guard from Ohio,” Taylor said. “We are extremely fortunate to add her to our first signing class at Texas A&M. Her ability to create her own shot at an elite level boosts our offense immediately. We are so happy to be able to welcome her to our Aggie Family!”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.