Texas A&M Corp of Cadets hosts Veterans Day Ceremony

Texas A&M Ross Volunteer Company perform a rifle volley.
Texas A&M Ross Volunteer Company perform a rifle volley.(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Corp of Cadets hosted a Veterans Day ceremony to honor those who have served the United States.

The event took place at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, the time and date marking the end of World War I. The Corps of Cadets laid two ceremonial wreaths, one at the Texas A&M Memorial Center and the other at the Corps Memorial Plaza.

Members of the Ross Volunteer Company performed a three-volley, 21-rifle salute at the ceremony. The oldest Honor Guard in the state of Texas and the official Honor Guard of the Governor of Texas were joined by the Corps bugler who played “Taps” for the audience.

