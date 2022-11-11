Texas A&M faces No. 11 Florida at Reed Arena Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team returns to Reed Arena to face No. 11 Florida Saturday November 12. The Aggies look to bounce back after a pair of road loses with help from the 12th Man.

First serve is set for 4 p.m. Saturday between the Maroon & White (12-13, 4-10 SEC) and Florida (19-4, 11-2 SEC). Fans can catch the action live on SEC Network+ or follow along through live-stats.

Caroline Meuth was a model of consistency over the weekend in Auburn. She logged 18 kills on Saturday and followed it up with 19 kills on Sunday. Molly Brown was the defensive pillar for the Aggies as she tallied nine total blocks on Saturday, paired with another eight total blocks Sunday’s match.

LAST TIME OUT

Texas A&M dropped a pair of games on the weekend versus Auburn. The Aggies’ weekend series was highlighted by Logan Lednicky and Caroline Meuth, as the pairing continued to show their quality against SEC opponents.

Lednicky led both teams in Saturday’s match with 25 kills. This was her seventh time surpassing 20 kills in a match this season.

Sunday’s match displayed Meuth’s hitting ability, she led A&M with 19 kills hitting at .298 percent. Mia Johnson had her best outing since joining the Maroon & White this season, as she logged a season high 11 kills while hitting at .308 percent.

SCOUTING THE SERIES

Since the Maroon & White joined the Southeastern Conference in 2012, Florida has had the better of A&M in the series. A&M’s last win in this series came at home, so the Aggies will be looking for the assistance of the 12th Man in Saturday’s game.

TICKETS

Information on purchasing tickets can be found at 12thmanfoundation.com.

12TH MAN REWARDS

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a homefield advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online Giveaway Store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn 50 points at the match.

