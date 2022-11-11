Thousands of Aggies gathered at Ring Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Rain or shine, Aggies always show up for their Ring Day. That held true on Friday when more than 15,000 people attended the event.

Texas A&M University is known for giving out Aggie gold to students who pass enough hours in the curriculum. Although weather wasn’t necessarily in their favor on Friday, it couldn’t dampen the mood.

With the weather chances, the Texas A&M Association of Former Students wanted to take the proper precautions to make sure all students and family members were safe. The Association of Former Students canceled Aggie Park events and ring times were pushed forward to ensure all students received their ring, along with other modifications.

Vice President of The Association of Former Students, Scot Walker, said they wanted to make sure everyone who attended Friday’s Ring Day enjoyed their monumental moment.

“We allowed anyone who wanted to come get their Aggie Ring early to do so on Thursday due to the weather chances that would affect today. Our bottom line is that we want to help the students make this as special as possible,” said Walker. “Its a big deal. Ring Day didn’t exist until the year 2000.”

Walker said he’s glad Aggie’s understood the association was trying to keep everyone safe and he hopes they had a great experience despite the rain.

