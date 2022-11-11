Three Fridays in a row - here is a look at how much rain fell across the Brazos Valley

Valid as of 5 PM Friday
Valid as of 5 PM Friday
By Kayleigh Thomas and Drew Davis
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the third Friday in a row, rain fell across the Brazos Valley and it brought some cooler air along with it! Just behind the front, widespread rain and rumbles moved through. While these storms did stay sub-severe, some did produce some gusty winds, small hail, and quite the light show to accompany the heavy rain.

Here is a look at rainfall totals from official reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley [Valid 5PM Friday, November 11th]:

  • Easterwood Airport: 1.31″
  • Coulter Field: 1.13″
  • Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.77″
  • Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.57″
  • Giddings, Lee County Airport: 0.01″
  • Cameron: 0.93″
  • Hearne: 0.80″
  • Centerville: 1.35″
  • Caldwell: 0.93″
  • Madisonville: 0.54″
  • Crockett: 0.84″
  • Brenham: 0.13″
  • Anderson: 1.10″
  • Bellville: 0.04″
  • Hempstead: 0.01″
  • Coldspring: 0.68″
  • Carlos: 1.06″
  • Carter’s Crossing: 1.5″
  • Anderson: 0.42″
  • South Bryan: 1.15″

The southern portions of the Brazos Valley have missed out on rainfall totals so far. Rain is especially needed in this region, as drought conditions are the worst in Austin, Washington, and Waller counties.

Despite some recent rain, drought continues to expand across the Brazos Valley, where nearly...
Despite some recent rain, drought continues to expand across the Brazos Valley, where nearly all of the area is considered in at least "Moderate Drought"(KBTX)

