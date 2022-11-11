Three Fridays in a row - here is a look at how much rain fell across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the third Friday in a row, rain fell across the Brazos Valley and it brought some cooler air along with it! Just behind the front, widespread rain and rumbles moved through. While these storms did stay sub-severe, some did produce some gusty winds, small hail, and quite the light show to accompany the heavy rain.

2:40pm Radar: Heavy rain, non-severe storm moving across #bcstx, headed east to north Grimes / South Madison County.



One last strong storm moving away from Caldwell along 21 east. Lightning, heavy rain, wind 30mph, & possible sub-severe hail pic.twitter.com/aXpuygXQxs — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) November 11, 2022

Here is a look at rainfall totals from official reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley [Valid 5PM Friday, November 11th]:

Easterwood Airport: 1.31″

Coulter Field: 1.13″

Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.77″

Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.57″

Giddings, Lee County Airport: 0.01″

Cameron: 0.93″

Hearne: 0.80″

Centerville: 1.35″

Caldwell: 0.93″

Madisonville: 0.54″

Crockett: 0.84″

Brenham: 0.13″

Anderson: 1.10″

Bellville: 0.04″

Hempstead: 0.01″

Coldspring: 0.68″

Carlos: 1.06″

Carter’s Crossing: 1.5″

Anderson: 0.42″

South Bryan: 1.15″

Here's a look at the rainfall totals as of 5 PM today.



The southern portions of the Brazos Valley have really missed out on rainfall so far. pic.twitter.com/tpp8S18IDj — Drew Davis (@KBTXDrew) November 11, 2022

The southern portions of the Brazos Valley have missed out on rainfall totals so far. Rain is especially needed in this region, as drought conditions are the worst in Austin, Washington, and Waller counties.

Despite some recent rain, drought continues to expand across the Brazos Valley, where nearly all of the area is considered in at least "Moderate Drought" (KBTX)

3:45pm Radar: What should generally be the last of the heavy rain today is moving through #bcstx currently. Two strongest storms in the area have almost consolidated in Walker County.



Scattered rain continues west of Hwy 6, heavy to the east pic.twitter.com/g37pzhOt4I — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) November 11, 2022

