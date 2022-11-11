Treat of the Day: Bonham Elementary Student Council donates to Project Hope
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bonham Elementary Student Council is getting into the giving spirit.
They presented the Project Hope Coordinator with socks and underwear they collected.
This will help supply for students in need.
Project Hope serves the children and families of Bryan ISD by providing clothing, food, toiletries, and more.
