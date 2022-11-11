Treat of the Day: Bonham Elementary Student Council donates to Project Hope

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bonham Elementary Student Council is getting into the giving spirit.

They presented the Project Hope Coordinator with socks and underwear they collected.

This will help supply for students in need.

Project Hope serves the children and families of Bryan ISD by providing clothing, food, toiletries, and more.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The College Station Police Department is addressing concerns from residents, students, and...
In wake of sexual assaults in Bryan, police address rumors, concerns, other crimes
January 13 is AMBER Alert Awareness Day.
Missing College Station teen found safe
James Arthur Wilson, 31 (left) and Earl Royland Williams, 32 (right)
2 suspects in Madisonville UTV thefts identified, 1 in custody
Brazos County Roads
Brazos County voters split on transportation propositions
Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child in 2020.
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Record-number attendance at the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo
Treat of the Day: Record-number attendance at the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo
Treat of the Day: Bonham Elementary Student Council donates to Project Hope
Treat of the Day: Bonham Elementary Student Council donates to Project Hope
Treat of the Day: Record-number attendance at the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo
Treat of the Day: Record-number attendance at the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD students assist in setting up 1,000 American flags at Veterans Park
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD students help set up 1,000 American flags at Veterans Park