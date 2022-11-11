Treat of the Day: Record-number attendance at the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo wrapped up another successful year.

There was a record number of people in attendance with over 21,000 during the two weekends of events.

Other aspects of the Fair & Rodeo also saw major increases for 2022 include:

  • Creative art entries were up over 50% from 2021
  • Over 1783 competitors attended in all events
  • $21,250 in scholarships awarded in 2022 bringing the total scholarships awarded to over $122,500 since the fair began in 2012
  • Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo was awarded #4 Best CPRA Rodeo of the year

2023 dates for the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo are set for October 13-15 and October 20-22.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The College Station Police Department is addressing concerns from residents, students, and...
In wake of sexual assaults in Bryan, police address rumors, concerns, other crimes
January 13 is AMBER Alert Awareness Day.
Missing College Station teen found safe
James Arthur Wilson, 31 (left) and Earl Royland Williams, 32 (right)
2 suspects in Madisonville UTV thefts identified, 1 in custody
Brazos County Roads
Brazos County voters split on transportation propositions
Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child in 2020.
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Bonham Elementary Student Council donates to Project Hope
Treat of the Day: Bonham Elementary Student Council donates to Project Hope
Treat of the Day: Bonham Elementary Student Council donates to Project Hope
Treat of the Day: Bonham Elementary Student Council donates to Project Hope
Treat of the Day: Record-number attendance at the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo
Treat of the Day: Record-number attendance at the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD students assist in setting up 1,000 American flags at Veterans Park
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD students help set up 1,000 American flags at Veterans Park