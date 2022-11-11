Treat of the Day: Record-number attendance at the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo wrapped up another successful year.

There was a record number of people in attendance with over 21,000 during the two weekends of events.

Other aspects of the Fair & Rodeo also saw major increases for 2022 include:

Creative art entries were up over 50% from 2021

Over 1783 competitors attended in all events

$21,250 in scholarships awarded in 2022 bringing the total scholarships awarded to over $122,500 since the fair began in 2012

Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo was awarded #4 Best CPRA Rodeo of the year

2023 dates for the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo are set for October 13-15 and October 20-22.

