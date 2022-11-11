Weekend Gardener: Fall planting for a colorful spring

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In this week’s Weekend Gardener, Lisa Whittlesey with Texas A&M AgriLife talks about what we can plant now to see a lot of color in the spring.

“There are a few things that if we plant now we will have like you will not imagine in the spring,” she said. “This is my top five list. I call them creepers, sleeps and leapers because you plant them now and they’re going to grow.”

Whittlesey’s list includes snapdragon, petunias, pansies, violas, and dianthus.

She also talked about some plants you can enjoy now if you’re looking for a burst of color.

“There’s things you can have now for your porches, and y’all have seen them in the nurseries,” she said. “Things like mums and marigold and cyclamen. Those are things to put out now and then when they’re over, they’re over. I don’t try to keep those to enjoy later.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child in 2020.
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Cold front timing for Friday across the Brazos Valley
COLD FRONT DAY! Here is a look at your Friday
The College Station Police Department is addressing concerns from residents, students, and...
In wake of sexual assaults in Bryan, police address rumors, concerns, other crimes
Mason Herring faces charges with assault of a pregnant person and assault – forced induction to...
Attorney accused of drugging wife to force abortion

Latest News

Weekend Gardener: Pecans
Weekend Gardener: Pecans
11/11
Friday PinPoint Forecast 11/11
Highlights: Bremond falls to Falls City in opening round of playoffs
Highlights: Bremond falls to Falls City in opening round of playoffs
Thursday Night Weather Update 11/10
Thursday Night Weather Update 11/10