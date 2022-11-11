Weekend Gardener: Fall planting for a colorful spring

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In this week’s Weekend Gardener, Lisa Whittlesey with Texas A&M AgriLife talks about what we can plant now to see a lot of color in the spring.

“There are a few things that if we plant now we will have like you will not imagine in the spring,” she said. “This is my top five list. I call them creepers, sleeps and leapers because you plant them now and they’re going to grow.”

Whittlesey’s list includes snapdragon, petunias, pansies, violas, and dianthus.

She also talked about some plants you can enjoy now if you’re looking for a burst of color.

“There’s things you can have now for your porches, and y’all have seen them in the nurseries,” she said. “Things like mums and marigold and cyclamen. Those are things to put out now and then when they’re over, they’re over. I don’t try to keep those to enjoy later.”

