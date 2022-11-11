Weekend Gardener: Pecans

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some Texans are fortunate to have pecan trees in their yards. In this week’s Weekend Gardener, we learn when you can tell the pecans from those trees are ready to eat.

“Pecans do a pretty good job of falling out of the tree on their own,” said Monte Nesbitt with Texas A&M Department of Horticultural Sciences. “They start out in this green husk and when it’s mature, these will segment, break apart and the wind the vibration the motion of wind is going to bring them out on the ground. After that, they’ve gotta dry before they taste right.”

For those of us without a pecan tree near us, the Texas A&M Department of Horticultural Sciences is hosting its annual pecan sale.

“We have 60 acres of research and teaching pecan trees, and we have an annual Aggie pecan sale,” said Nesbitt. “You can buy them online and pick them up from us in person.”

Texas A&M Horticultural Sciences pecan sale (Texas A&M Horticultural Sciences)

