Weekend Gardener: Pecans

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some Texans are fortunate to have pecan trees in their yards. In this week’s Weekend Gardener, we learn when you can tell the pecans from those trees are ready to eat.

“Pecans do a pretty good job of falling out of the tree on their own,” said Monte Nesbitt with Texas A&M Department of Horticultural Sciences. “They start out in this green husk and when it’s mature, these will segment, break apart and the wind the vibration the motion of wind is going to bring them out on the ground. After that, they’ve gotta dry before they taste right.”

For those of us without a pecan tree near us, the Texas A&M Department of Horticultural Sciences is hosting its annual pecan sale.

“We have 60 acres of research and teaching pecan trees, and we have an annual Aggie pecan sale,” said Nesbitt. “You can buy them online and pick them up from us in person.”

Texas A&M Horticultural Sciences pecan sale
Texas A&M Horticultural Sciences pecan sale(Texas A&M Horticultural Sciences)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child in 2020.
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Cold front timing for Friday across the Brazos Valley
COLD FRONT DAY! Here is a look at your Friday
The College Station Police Department is addressing concerns from residents, students, and...
In wake of sexual assaults in Bryan, police address rumors, concerns, other crimes
Mason Herring faces charges with assault of a pregnant person and assault – forced induction to...
Attorney accused of drugging wife to force abortion

Latest News

11/11
Friday PinPoint Forecast 11/11
Highlights: Bremond falls to Falls City in opening round of playoffs
Highlights: Bremond falls to Falls City in opening round of playoffs
Thursday Night Weather Update 11/10
Thursday Night Weather Update 11/10
This was the only Ukrainian regional capitol they managed to take over
Russia announces withdraw from key region in Ukraine