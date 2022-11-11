Working with quality homebuilders, roofers could save you money in the long run

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - They say it’s always better to do it right the first time. That same saying applies to building your home and installing your roof.

Roofing repairs can be expensive, so it’s important to choose the very best option when you’re in the process of building your home.

“There are two types of homebuilders. There’s quality homebuilders and there’s budget homebuilders. The budget homebuilders typically only guarantee their homes for one year, so they don’t hire very good contractors to build these homes,” Josh Schulte, President of Schulte Roofing, said.

This means that once the home is built, the builders are only responsible for issues on that home for one year.

Schulte says when their team is hired, they’re able to provide a whole package. “We can do the underlayment. We can do the flashings. We can do the roof,” he said. “That way when there’s an issue, they’re not pointing the finger at multiple people. They’ll point at us and we’ll take care of the issue.”

“When a homebuilder hires us, they have more peace of mind. Most importantly, their customers have more peace of mind,” Schulte said.

Schulte says if you go with the quality homebuilder, you’re typically going to pay more on the front end, but over a period of time, you’ll see the savings. “Quality homebuilders are more financially beneficial long term,” he said.

You can learn more about Schulte Roofing by visiting their website here.

