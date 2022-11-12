4th Annual Barskgiving to benefit Urgent Animals of Hearne

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Ranch Harley-Davidson hosted the fourth annual Barksgiving to benefit Urgent Animals of Hearne Robertson County Texas Saturday.

The event featured a silent auction along with vendors and food trucks. Of course, some of the dogs and puppies being taken care of by the group were also in attendance.

The fundraiser goes towards helping the group pay for veterinarian bills which group founder Deborah Fatheree said can be anywhere from $8,000 to $10,000 each month even with discounts.

”It’s a way to be seen and it’s also a way to raise awareness and funds and awareness of animal welfare,” Fatheree said. “And the huge problem of abandonment, dumping and cruelty that we see every single day as a volunteer group.”

The group said they are in desperate need of foster families for the puppies and dogs currently in their care.

You can learn more about the group here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.