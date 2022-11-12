Aggies’ season comes to end with NCAA first round loss

(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team dropped a 3-1 decision against the No. 16 Texas Longhorns in Friday’s NCAA Tournament first round action at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

The Maroon & White knotted the match in the 58th minute with a penalty kick by Maile Hayes, but two late goals by the Longhorns sealed the Aggies’ fate.

Hayes ended the season with 25 points on 10 goals and five assists. Eight of the goals came in the last eight matches of the season as the SEC First Team forward earned league player of the week recognition three times in October.

The Aggies’ season ended with a 9-7-5 mark as head coach G Guerrieri became the fifth NCAA Division I coach to reach the 500-win plateau.

Texas A&M owned a 4-3 shot advantage in the first half, but the Longhorns turned the tide in the second half. Texas ended the with a 16-8 edge, including 7-4 in shots-on-goal.

Kenna Caldwell made three saves in goal for the Aggies and defender Karlina Sample made a team save off the goal line.

SCORING SUMMARY

12′ – Jilly Shimkin scored on a free kick from 19 yards out left of the penalty arc into the left upper 90. TEX 1, A&M 0

58′ – Maile Hayes was taken down in the penalty box and converted on the PK. TEX 1, A&M 1

65′ – Trinity Byars made a quick turn at the top of the box to beat an Aggie defender and scored to the right of the keeper. TEX 2, A&M 1

79′ – Lexi Missimo sent a corner kick in from the right side. Carlee Allen headed her offering from the right corner of the 6-yard box to the opposite corner where Ashlyn Miller knocked it past the keeper. TEX 3, A&M 1

POSTMATCH QUOTES

Video from head coach G Guerrieri are available here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

