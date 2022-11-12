Aggies use strong second half to overpower Wildcats

(KBTX)
By Brad Marquardt, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Nov. 11, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team used a strong second half to overpower the ACU Wildcats, 77-58, on Friday at Reed Arena. With the win, the Aggies improved to 2-0 while ACU fell to 1-1.

Holding a five-point advantage at the break, the Aggies out-scored the Wildcats, 43-29, in the second half to put the game away. The Aggies heated up as sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV hit his first five shots and was perfect from the line to provide the spark. He finished with 21 points with 19 coming after the break. Graduate transfer Dexter Dennis also shined in the second half as he hit 4-of-5 shots with two 3-pointers.

Three other Aggies joined Taylor in double figures with Dennis, graduate Tyrece Radford and junior Henry Coleman III chipping in 13 points. Coleman pulled down 11 rebounds to tally his first double-double of the season and sixth of his career. The big man also led the way with a team-high four steals.

The Aggies connected on 52% of their field goal attempts (23-44) and scored 25 points from the free throw line while hitting 71% from the charity stripe. Texas A&M scored 34 points off 21 ACU turnovers, and limited the Wildcats to 38% shooting from the field.

The Aggies return to action next week at the Myrtle Beach Invitational on the campus of Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C. Texas A&M faces Murray State in the opening round at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The matchup will be televised by ESPN2.

