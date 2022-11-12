A&M Consolidated moves on to the Area Round after taking down Seguin 35-20

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated hosting the first round of playoffs on their home turf against the Matadors.

Tigers struck first with a quarterback keeper from Will Hargett, 21 yards to the end zone, A&M Consolidated took the early 7-0 lead.

The Matadors answered with their own quarterback keeper, Corey Dailey carried it in from a yard out to tie it up at 7.

Seguin returned a punt for a touchdown but the Tigers responded with a 36 yard touchdown pass from Hargett to Payton Bjork, Consol trails 14-13.

Keshun Thomas gives the Tigers the lead and Trey Taylor pads it just before the break to give Consol the lead into half 25-14.

After the break, Thomas right back where he picked off carrying the ball 48 yards to the house to go up 32-14.

The Tigers fought off Seguin to get the win 35-20.

A&M Consolidated will face Fulshear in the Area Round of playoffs next week.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold front timing for Friday across the Brazos Valley
COLD FRONT DAY! Here is a look at your Friday
Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child in 2020.
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child
David Salinas, 14
Bryan teen missing since Oct. 20
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Police lights generic.
Police dismiss trafficking rumors, urge vigilance following Northgate-area sexual assaults

Latest News

Madisonville High announces November signings
Madisonville High announces November signings
Aggies use strong second half to overpower Wildcats
KBTX High School Football Playoffs
2022 Brazos Valley high school football playoff pairings and results
Highlights: Burton rolls past Milano 46-0
Highlights: Burton rolls past Milano 46-0
Brenham claims Bi-District win over Dayton