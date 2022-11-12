A&M Consolidated moves on to the Area Round after taking down Seguin 35-20

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated hosting the first round of playoffs on their home turf against the Matadors.

Tigers struck first with a quarterback keeper from Will Hargett, 21 yards to the end zone, A&M Consolidated took the early 7-0 lead.

The Matadors answered with their own quarterback keeper, Corey Dailey carried it in from a yard out to tie it up at 7.

Seguin returned a punt for a touchdown but the Tigers responded with a 36 yard touchdown pass from Hargett to Payton Bjork, Consol trails 14-13.

Keshun Thomas gives the Tigers the lead and Trey Taylor pads it just before the break to give Consol the lead into half 25-14.

After the break, Thomas right back where he picked off carrying the ball 48 yards to the house to go up 32-14.

The Tigers fought off Seguin to get the win 35-20.

A&M Consolidated will face Fulshear in the Area Round of playoffs next week.

