The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 159 donates books ahead of Veterans Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 159 donated the book ‘The Poppy Lady’ to libraries in Bryan ISD, College Station ISD and local public libraries to support student literacy and knowledge of history.

The children’s book tells the story of the Moina Belle Michael, an American professor who came up with the idea of using poppies as a symbol of remembrance for those who served in World War I. Now, over 100 years later, the poppy has become the international symbol of remembrance and support for all military veterans, thanks to Michael’s efforts.

Veterans Day is celebrated every year on November 11--the anniversary of the end of World War I.

