Brazos Christian wins playoff opener over Bishop Reicher 27-2

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian picked up a 27-2 win over Bishop Reicher Friday night at Eagle Stadium in the opening round of the TAPPS playoffs.

With the game scoreless in the second quarter, Jackson Caffey scored on a 50 yard quarterback keeper to put the Eagles up 7 to nothing.

In the second half, Brazos Christian outscored the Cougars 20 to 2 to win it.

