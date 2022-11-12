Brazos Christian wins playoff opener over Bishop Reicher 27-2

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian picked up a 27-2 win over Bishop Reicher Friday night at Eagle Stadium in the opening round of the TAPPS playoffs.

With the game scoreless in the second quarter, Jackson Caffey scored on a 50 yard quarterback keeper to put the Eagles up 7 to nothing.

In the second half, Brazos Christian outscored the Cougars 20 to 2 to win it.

