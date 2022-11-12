Brenham claims Bi-District win over Dayton

The Brenham Cubs were able to get past Dayton 42-28 Friday night at a windy, and sometimes rainy, Cub Stadium.
By Alex Egan
Published: Nov. 11, 2022
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Cubs were able to get past Dayton 42-28 Friday night at a windy, and sometimes rainy, Cub Stadium.

Brenham opened the scoring with 17 seconds to play in the first quarter. Rylan Wooten connected with Ian Stelter for a touchdown.

Dayton was able to tie the game at 7 in the second quarter. But a pair of Wooten rushing touchdowns to end the first half put Brenham back in the lead, before going on the win 42-28.

The Cubs (7-4) advance in the Class 5A Division II playoffs and will play Belton in the area round.

