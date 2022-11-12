Bryan High School students compete in cupcake war finale

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan High School culinary instructor created a fun and creative competition for her students, cupcake wars.

Tenika Williams has been doing this activity with her students for three weeks now. Each student was given a different theme; spooky, Hollywood and veterans.

When they started, Williams said it was just a fun activity for the class, but her students have made it bigger than she expected.

“This is much bigger than we expected it to be. We came in just doing something and the kids have taken it and ran with in. As much as I would like to take credit for it, its the kiddos that have put in all the hard work,” said Williams.

Other teachers at the school judged the cupcakes based on presentation, “bite-ability,” frosting and cake consistency.

