Bryan High shows support to playoff bound football team

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan High School football team takes the first steps in trying to bring a state championship to the Brazos Valley.

Before the team left to compete in the playoffs the school made sure they knew that they were supported.

Students, faculty and parents met outside to wish them good luck and cheer them on.

Bryan High School head football coach Ricky Tullos says the support meant the world to him and his team.

“Watching these fans rally around these kids and all the hard work they put in, they deserve it,” said Tullos

The Vikings take on the Duncanville Panthers Friday at 7 p.m.

