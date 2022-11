BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Burton remains undefeated on the year with a 46-0 win over Milano at Hornet Stadium in Caldwell. The Panthers were powered by Delvin Gantt’s four first half scores.

Burton's Delvin Gantt (@DelvinGantt) with 4 first half scores👏🏾👏🏾



Panthers roll in the first round 46-0 #txhsfb 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Ucmdt6sJZi — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) November 12, 2022

