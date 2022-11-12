College Station advances to area round with win over Wagner

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat San Antonio Wagner 37-19 in the bi-district round of the UIL Class 5A-I Playoffs at Cougar Field Friday night.

Three different Cougars scored rushing touchdowns in the first half. Aydan Martinez-Brown had a score in the first quarter and one in the second quarter that gave College Station the lead for good. Tony Hamilton and Zach Dang also found the endzone to take a 28-12 lead at halftime. The Thunderbirds got off to a hot start with a pair of touchdowns from Juan’Yae Taylor to take a 12-0 lead.

The Cougars advance to the area round of the playoffs and will take on Angleton next week.

