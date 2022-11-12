College Station Middle School hosts Veteran’s Day event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, College Station Middle School hosted an event honoring all Veterans.

Students, teachers and parents were excited to join back in the College Station Middle School gym on Veterans Day this year. The event consisted of performances by College Station Choir and Orchestra, along with speeches by student leaders and Principal, Oliver Hardot. The most important part of the event was being able to honor the Veterans in the audience.

Sheryl Harmon, a teacher at College Station Middle School, and a crew spent over a month making sure every detail of the event was set properly.

“We just needed to do something to honor them,” said Harmon. “And just to thank them for their service to our country. We are proud to be here and proud to have them as our honored guests. All types of Veterans are here and I hope they feel the love at our middle school today.”

Principal Oliver Hardot said this year’s event is bigger and better than in years past.

“It was such a long time of not really being able to come together because of COVID-19 and social distancing so its just really amazing that our staff put this together. The students were also very excited to show their support for all those who gave us freedom and so much more.”

Both Harmon and Hardot said they are looking forward to bringing the Veterans Day program back to College Station Middle School in 2023.

