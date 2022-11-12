Freeze Warning in effect tonight for most of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WARNING for the northern and central Brazos Valley. Temperatures are expected to fall between 28° and 32° by sunrise Sunday.

Freeze Warning in effect for a majority of the Brazos Valley tonight. (KBTX Weather)

WHAT : Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28°

WHEN : Midnight to 8 a.m Sunday -- temperatures could fall to or below 32° for as long as 5 to 7 hours in parts of the area

IMPACTS: Frost and freeze conditions could harm or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Exposed outdoor plumbing could possibly be damaged

This will be a relatively light freeze, so we’re not expecting any pipes to burst across the Brazos Valley. Temperatures may be low enough across parts of Madison, Leon, and Houston counties to prompt residents to cover any exposed outdoor pipes or faucets. The main concerns with this freeze are tender plants and pets. Make sure you bring your pets inside tonight and protect/cover any sensitive plants you may have in your garden, in the planters, or on the porch.

Low temperatures warm up slightly to start out your work week. (KBTX Weather)

Early Sunday morning looks to be the coldest we will get over the next week. Low temperatures warm up slightly to start out the work week.

