New veterans monument unveiled in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos Valley veterans were honored at a special Veterans Day ceremony Friday in Bryan.

The tribute to veterans was held at the Bryan City Cemetery and featured words of expression and encouragement from Mayor Andrew Nelson, Mayor-Elect Bobby Guittirez, and Ellen Fuller with Wreaths Across America.

The ceremony ended with the unveiling and dedication of a new granite memorial featuring seven medallions for each United States uniformed service branch.

The memorial proudly displays emblems for the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Merchant Marines, Navy, and Space Force and also utilizes a quote by the late President George H.W. Bush that says they, “…stood where duty requires them to stand.”.

The stone memorial is located near the flagpole and faces the entrance of the veteran’s section of the cemetery.

The monument was made possible through fundraising and collaboration from the Friends of Brazos Valley Cemeteries, Wreaths Across America, Watson Signs and Monuments, and Brazos Valley Cares.

The tribute also has added features including a headstone with the POW-MIA medallion in honor of the Unknown Soldier. and a bench of reflection.

The City of Bryan donated the land for the VBVM and plot #21 in the Veterans Section, in honor of POW-MIA (Prisoner of War - Missing In Action) service members. Watson Signs and Monuments, who designed the memorial, donated a VA-style, granite headstone, that was engraved with paraphrased wording from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and contains the 8th medallion (POW-MIA), to match the other 7 in the monument.

Other special projects are being planned for Veterans Field. If you would like to donate click here.

