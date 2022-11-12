New veterans monument unveiled in Bryan

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos Valley veterans were honored at a special Veterans Day ceremony Friday in Bryan.

The tribute to veterans was held at the Bryan City Cemetery and featured words of expression and encouragement from Mayor Andrew Nelson, Mayor-Elect Bobby Guittirez, and Ellen Fuller with Wreaths Across America.

The ceremony ended with the unveiling and dedication of a new granite memorial featuring seven medallions for each United States uniformed service branch.

The memorial proudly displays emblems for the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Merchant Marines, Navy, and Space Force and also utilizes a quote by the late President George H.W. Bush that says they, “…stood where duty requires them to stand.”.

The stone memorial is located near the flagpole and faces the entrance of the veteran’s section of the cemetery.

The monument was made possible through fundraising and collaboration from the Friends of Brazos Valley Cemeteries, Wreaths Across America, Watson Signs and Monuments, and Brazos Valley Cares.

The tribute also has added features including a headstone with the POW-MIA medallion in honor of the Unknown Soldier. and a bench of reflection.

The City of Bryan donated the land for the VBVM and plot #21 in the Veterans Section, in honor of POW-MIA (Prisoner of War - Missing In Action) service members. Watson Signs and Monuments, who designed the memorial, donated a VA-style, granite headstone, that was engraved with paraphrased wording from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and contains the 8th medallion (POW-MIA), to match the other 7 in the monument.

Other special projects are being planned for Veterans Field. If you would like to donate click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold front timing for Friday across the Brazos Valley
COLD FRONT DAY! Here is a look at your Friday
Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child in 2020.
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child
David Salinas, 14
Bryan teen missing since Oct. 20
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Police lights generic.
Police dismiss trafficking rumors, urge vigilance following Northgate-area sexual assaults

Latest News

Bryan Police investigating after a body was found at an apartment complex
Body found unattended near Bryan apartment complex
Madisonville High announces November signings
Madisonville High announces November signings
Veteran Horace Hamilton is a Pearl Harbor survivor, and he spent much of World War 2 at sea.
Pearl Harbor survivor receives standing ovation, honoring Veterans
Highlights: Burton rolls past Milano 46-0
Highlights: Burton rolls past Milano 46-0