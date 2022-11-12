Pearl Harbor survivor receives standing ovation, honoring Veterans

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 173 new names were added to the Wall of Honor located at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.

This will bring the total number of veterans honored at Louis L Adam Memorial Plaza, to 6,524. Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board Member, Steve Beachy, says they do this to honor the service and dedication of veterans. And, he wants everyone to think of just that when they visit the park.

“This is a sacred place where duty, honor and country meet the pursuit of happiness. And the people can enjoy this facility because of what those service members have done in the past. So, it’s an honor to be here. It’s one of my favorite places,” Beachy said.

Among the names added, was Navy Veteran Horace Hamilton. Hamilton has a unique story during his time as a Gunners Mate Third Class for the Navy during World War II.

“I was at Pearl Harbor when they bombed us, and I continued on out into the sea. About four more years before I ever got back to land back to America again,” Hamilton said.

While he spent much of the war traveling the world to help protect our nation, something he was very humble about.

“I’m nowhere hero. I’m just the sailor. I just did my part in whatever I had to do,” Hamilton said. “I do appreciate the ceremony honoring all the other veterans. I was just one of many. And I do appreciate the people honoring the veterans because we went through some hard times.”

