Police attempting to take wanted man in custody at apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is attempting to take a wanted man into custody at an apartment complex on Luther Street near Wellborn Road.

Police officers and a special tactical team are working to safely take the unidentified person into custody at the Southgate Village Apartments and have asked for residents to shelter in place.

Other residents in the area are being asked to avoid the area as negotiations continue.

No other details were immediately available.

We will update this story as new information is provided.

Currently working a barricaded subject in the 100 block of Luther St W. SWAT and HNT are currently on scene. Media Staging at the Lincoln Center. pic.twitter.com/0S0SxnCieE — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) November 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.