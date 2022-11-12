Police attempting to take wanted man in custody at apartment complex

Residents at Southgate Village Apartments in College Station have been asked to shelter in place until the situation is resolved.
College Station police are in the area of Luther Street and Wellborn Road as officers attempt...
College Station police are in the area of Luther Street and Wellborn Road as officers attempt to take a wanted man into custody at an apartment complex.(Photo by KBTX's Tyler Hoskins)
By Rusty Surette and Tyler Hoskins
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is attempting to take a wanted man into custody at an apartment complex on Luther Street near Wellborn Road.

Police officers and a special tactical team are working to safely take the unidentified person into custody at the Southgate Village Apartments and have asked for residents to shelter in place.

Other residents in the area are being asked to avoid the area as negotiations continue.

No other details were immediately available.

We will update this story as new information is provided.

