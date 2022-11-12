Regents name Prairie View A&M President sole finalist

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents named Tomika P. LeGrande as the sole finalist to become President of Prairie View A&M University.

Under state law, the board of regents has to wait 21 days before officially appointing Dr. LeGrande.

She currently works as the Vice President for Strategy, Enrollment Management and Student Success at Virginia Commonwealth University. Dr. LeGrande will not assume her duties at PVAMU until the end of the 2022-23 school year because of her position at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Dr. LeGrande has also worked at the University of Houston-Downtown, North Carolina A&T University and Winston Salem State University.

If appointed, she would succeed Dr. Ruth Simmons, who will become President Emerita and will hold faculty appointment as University Professor.

