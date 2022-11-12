Some lanes on Harvey Road closing starting Monday

Starting Monday, TxDOT is closing the inside lanes of Harvey Road going both directions.
Starting Monday, TxDOT is closing the inside lanes of Harvey Road going both directions.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Starting Monday, TxDOT is closing the inside lanes of Harvey Road going both directions. The area affected is between S. Texas Avenue and E. George Bush Drive.

The inside left turn lane for Southbound Texas Avenue at the intersection of Harvey Rd. will also be closed.

A detour route will be in place until temporary pavement at the intersection has been installed.

The work on these two phases is expected to be completed by mid-December.

It’s part of a three phase $1.8M project for the construction of raised medians. The project is expected to be fully completed by April 2023.

