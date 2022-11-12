Somerville loses first round matchup to Granger

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville Yeguas struggled on both sides of the ball as they lost 60-13 to the Granger Lions in the first round of the playoffs.

Granger got on the board early as Isaac Lizaro found the endzone on the first drive of the game. The Lions hopped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter, dominating on both sides of the ball.

A fumble recovery set the Yeguas up in great field position late in the first quarter, as Ian Teague found Gardner Shivers for a 26-yard Somerville touchdown.

The Yeguas would not score again until the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late as the Lions send Somerville packing.

