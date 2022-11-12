Women’s Basketball to Host Army Sunday Afternoon

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will face off against the Army Black Knights at 2 p.m. on Sunday inside Reed Arena.

Last Time Out

The Joni Taylor era started out on winning note, with the Aggies (1-0) defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 69-45. The Maroon & White was led by its two freshman starters when Sydney Bowles came out firing on all cylinders, knocking down her first three triples and finishing with a team-high 13 points. Janiah Barker had a stellar collegiate debut of her own, scoring eight points while pacing the team in rebounds (eight), steals (six) and blocks (three).

Youth Sunday Funday

Series & Tickets

Sunday’s matchup is the first all-time meeting between Texas A&M and Army (1-1). Tickets for the Sunday bout can be purchased online at 12thManFoundation.com.

How to Keep up & Parking

Sunday’s game will be streamed on SECN+ with live stats here. Fans can also listen on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Steve Miller and Katy Lee on the call. Parking for women’s basketball games is free to the public.

Follow the Aggies

