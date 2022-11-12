Women’s Basketball to Host Army Sunday Afternoon

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will face off against the Army Black Knights at 2 p.m. on Sunday inside Reed Arena.

Last Time Out

The Joni Taylor era started out on winning note, with the Aggies (1-0) defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 69-45. The Maroon & White was led by its two freshman starters when Sydney Bowles came out firing on all cylinders, knocking down her first three triples and finishing with a team-high 13 points. Janiah Barker had a stellar collegiate debut of her own, scoring eight points while pacing the team in rebounds (eight), steals (six) and blocks (three).

Youth Sunday Funday

Buy one adult general admission ticket on gameday and up to four kids receive free admission.

Aggie Basketball Fan Zone

Located at the North entry of Reed Arena, the Fan Zone includes games, music, TVs and more for ALL fans. The Fan Zone opens one hour prior to tipoff.

12th Man Rewards

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a home-court advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online giveaway store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn 200 points at the game. Pick up any redeemed giveaways during pregame in the Fan Zone at the North Entry of Reed Arena.

Series & Tickets

Sunday’s matchup is the first all-time meeting between Texas A&M and Army (1-1). Tickets for the Sunday bout can be purchased online at 12thManFoundation.com.

How to Keep up & Parking

Sunday’s game will be streamed on SECN+ with live stats here. Fans can also listen on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Steve Miller and Katy Lee on the call. Parking for women’s basketball games is free to the public.

Follow the Aggies

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

