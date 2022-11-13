Aggies denied bowl opportunity after 13-10 loss to Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama (KBTX) - Remember back in August when Texas A&M entered the season ranked No. 6 in the preseason AP Top 25? They are now 3-7 after a 13-10 loss to Auburn Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

It was kind of surprising in some respects, but after putting together the No. 1 recruiting class of all time and with three new additions in the quarterback room, some considered Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies could be a College Football Playoff contender.

According to CBS Sports, in the last 50 years, only seven teams have gone from preseason top six to losing records. By losing to an interim-coached Auburn team, the Aggies fell to that mark and will shockingly miss a bowl game for the first time since 2008; for comparison, Kevin Sumlin never missed a bowl and won at least eight games in his first five seasons.

“It is disappointing, especially coming from a team with such high hopes this year,” said junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson. “I am not going to sit here and say it isn’t, it is disappointing but at the end of the day you have to take it with a grain of salt. You just got to finish strong and you just got to be a man about it, you know. We like they, strapped their pads just like we strap our pads up. They got the best of us today. We can’t hold our head low. We fought to the end and you can’t ask anything better from a better group,” added Robinson.

“They were physical in what they did. We just got to find a way to get our offense, we couldn’t find a rhythm,” said Fisher. “Whether we dropped the ball, got a sack, whether we had a penalty, whether we had a negative run we just could not get above the sticks and keep going,” continued Fisher.

The Aggies will look to snap their longest losing streak since Emory Bellard’s 1st season back in 1972 on Saturday when they will host UMass. Kickoff is set for 11am and won’t be televised but streamed by SEC Network Plus.

