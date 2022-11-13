Aggies Sign Baltimore Hoops Standout Bryce Lindsay

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team announced the addition of standout guard prospect Bryce Lindsay (Baltimore, Md.), who will join the Aggies for the 2023-24 season.

“We are thrilled to add Bryce Lindsay to our program,” Texas A&M Associate Head Coach Devin Johnson said. “His toughness, shot-making ability and high IQ are going to fit well here in Aggieland. Bryce will continue to help Coach Buzz (Williams) build something special here at Texas A&M!”

The 6-foot-4 Lindsay, who is playing a post-graduate season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., averaged 19.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for St. Frances Academy (Md.) in 2021-22 while leading the Panthers to a 35-6 record. He was coached by Nick Myles at St. Frances. He had a season-high 41 points in a victory over Glenelg Country. Prior to his time at St. Frances, Lindsay helped lead Baltimore Polytechnic to a Maryland Class 3A state championship as a freshman.

Rated a four-star prospect by Rivals.com, Lindsay chose Texas A&M over Villanova, West Virginia and South Carolina.

