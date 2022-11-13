Benefit raises money for K9s4Cops

The parking lot at Post Oak Mall was overrun with emergency responder vehicles, an Air Med helicopter, and a whole lot more Saturday to benefit K9s4Cops.
Benefit for K9s4Cops
Benefit for K9s4Cops(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The parking lot at Post Oak Mall was overrun with emergency responder vehicles, an Air Med helicopter, and a whole lot more Saturday morning to benefit K9s4Cops.

K9s4Cops raises and trains dogs that are then given to police forces.

“This company raising dogs to go into the police force is something I know, for example, one of the local police forces doesn’t even have a K-9 unit right now,” Tolbe Wilcox with ASCO Equipment said. “So this, K9sforCops, they’re raising these dogs and then giving them to these police forces that don’t have them.”

The event was put on by ASCO Equipment. For a $5 donation for individuals or a $12 donation for families, anyone could interact with any of the vehicles parked in the lot.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

