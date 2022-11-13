Brazos Valley Crime Stoppers holds first fundraising gala

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Crime Stoppers held its first fundraising gala Saturday evening at the Brazos Center.

The gala was an opportunity for Crime Stoppers to spread the word about what the organization does and raise funds to pay out tips. This was also the first time the organization had presented the Sheriff Christopher C. Kirk Legacy Award which was created in December last year. Those in attendance were treated to dinner and could participate in a silent auction as well as four different raffles. KBTX’s Karla Castillo emceed the event.

Nicole Aguilar, Brazos Valley Crime Stoppers board chair said Crime Stoppers is a unique tool that promotes safety and helps eliminate threats. Crime Stoppers is also responsible for the P3 mobile app that’s utilized by local school districts.

“I think that for members of the community to have a way to submit tips anonymously is huge because then you don’t have to worry about the fear of retaliation, but you’re also doing the right thing,” Aguilar said.

Plans for the gala came after a new board was formed after it suffered dwindling membership due to the pandemic, Aguilar said.

“We finally got a good, strong board put together and decided it was time to put some action and we thought no better way than to get a bunch of people together and come together in support,” Aguilar said.

Crime Stoppers opened the event to the public to get as many people involved as possible, Aguilar said.

“We invited local law enforcement, but I think it’s important for the community to know we’re not even part of law enforcement we’re just a link,” Aguilar said. “I reached out to different bail bond places, realtors, home builders, and local businesses. We just want everyone in the community to feel welcome.”

Aguilar said a tip can be reported on the Brazos Valley Crime Stoppers website, the mobile app, or by dialing the organization’s tip hotline: 979-775-8477.

“If an arrest is made from that tip they get paid out whatever amount of money was set for the tip,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar said Crime Stoppers plans to hold the event yearly.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.