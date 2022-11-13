Bryan resale store looks to rebuild after fire

By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A structure fire has taken a toll on a Bryan business.

Hagglers Resale-tique was destroyed inside and outside after flames erupted inside the store.

Garland Crabb, owner of Haggler said the store will likely have to be demolished and they lost around eight hundred thousand dollars in antiques and memorabilia.

“It’s going to have to come down. It’s a wood structure and pretty much the wood structure is toast,” said Crabb.

It was a surprise to Crabb and his staff who were inside the building just a few hours before the fire.

Crews are still investigating what caused the fire.

Crabb was alerted about the fire by his uncle who lives directly behind Hagglers.

Crabb said he is thankful that no one got hurt and appreciates the support he’s received from the community. He said he looks forward to everyone shopping in his store again.

“Hopefully everybody will come back once we get rebuilt. It’ll all be new good stuff,” said Crabb.

There is no timetable for when Hagglers will be reopened.

