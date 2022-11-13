College Station man arrested on charge of sexually abusing children

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man remains in jail following allegations that he sexually abused children since 2017.

David Ramirez Estrada, 61, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center last Thursday.

According to a probable cause statement filed by CSPD, Estrada sexually abused two children under the age of 14 between October 2017 and October 2022.

According to police, Estrada is a registered sex offender in the state of Texas for two separate offenses of indecency with a child, one that occurred in 1995 and another in 2002.

According to the DPS sex offender database online, Estrada is a lifetime registered sex offender with a risk level listed as “moderate” on the website.

Estrada remains in jail Sunday with a bond set at $300,000.

To try and protect the identities of the survivors, additional information about this case will not be shared.

