College Station man arrested on charge of sexually abusing children

The suspect is already on the state’s sex offender registry, according to online records.
David Ramirez Estrada, Sr. is charged with sexually abusing a child under the age of 14.
David Ramirez Estrada, Sr. is charged with sexually abusing a child under the age of 14.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man remains in jail following allegations that he sexually abused children since 2017.

David Ramirez Estrada, 61, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center last Thursday.

According to a probable cause statement filed by CSPD, Estrada sexually abused two children under the age of 14 between October 2017 and October 2022.

According to police, Estrada is a registered sex offender in the state of Texas for two separate offenses of indecency with a child, one that occurred in 1995 and another in 2002.

According to the DPS sex offender database online, Estrada is a lifetime registered sex offender with a risk level listed as “moderate” on the website.

Estrada remains in jail Sunday with a bond set at $300,000.

To try and protect the identities of the survivors, additional information about this case will not be shared.

