First freeze of the season for many across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service issued freeze warnings for the northern portions of the Brazos Valley Saturday night. Many were expecting to see the first light freeze of the season.

Bryan / College Station remained above freezing Saturday night. Cities tend to stay slightly warmer than surrounding rural regions. This is due to the urban heat island effect. Those north of Brazos county saw sub-freezing temperatures, and those to the south hovered at or slightly above the 32-degree mark.

Freezing temperatures not expected the rest of this week. (KBTX Weather)

Going forward, low temperatures look to warm up this week. There is no concern for freezing over the next week.

This serves as a good reminder that winter is approaching quickly. If you did not freeze last night, it may be a good idea to start thinking about the next freeze. Make plans to be able to insulate any outdoor plumbing you have, protect your garden and sensitive plants, and have a plan to bring your pet inside.

Take care of pipes, pets, and plants. (KBTX Weather)

