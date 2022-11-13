Kats fall behind early in loss to ACU

Sam Houston State Football
Sam Houston State Football(KBTX)
By Sam Houston Athletics Communications
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE — Turnovers plagued Sam Houston in a 45-28 loss to Abilene Christian on Saturday at Bowers Stadium. 

The Bearkats (5-3) turned the ball over three times and once on downs that the Wildcats (7-3, 4-0 in WAC) turned into 28 points. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak by Sam Houston. 

Quarterback Keegan Shoemaker threw for a career-high 307 yards and added a pair of rushing touchdowns to go along with scoring passes to Shane Johnson and Al’von Woodard. Cody Chrest had four catches for 105 yards, and KeSean Raven had a career-high five catches for 86 yards. 

The Kats fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter because of some costly mistakes. 

On the first play of the game, the Wildcats recovered a fumble on a botched snap and turned it into seven points. The ensuing possession ended with a blocked punt that ACU again took advantage of to find the endzone to go up 14-0 with 12:13 left in the quarter. 

The Wildcats scored again before Sam Houston got rolling offensively. 

Shoemaker found Cody Chrest for a 60-yard pass to move into the redzone. Two plays later, Shane Johnson caught his first-career pass for a 13-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 21-7. 

The Bearkats used another explosive play to get back on the scoreboard. This time Shoemaker broke free on a quarterback keeper and raced 42 yards for the score to pull Sam Houston to within 21-14. 

ACU broke the game open again on two more turnovers. 

After the Wildcats kicked a 35-yard field, Sam Houston failed to catch the ensuing kickoff and ACU recovered it in Bearkat territory to set up touchdown. The Wildcats then turned an interception into score right before the end of the half to head into the break with a 38-14 lead. 

The Bearkats trimmed the lead to 38-22 right before the end of the third quarter. Shoemaker scored on a four-yard run and found Dalton Meyer for the two-point conversion. 

Sam Houston did get in a position to get within one score in the fourth quarter when Al’von Woodard reeled in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Shoemaker. The two-point conversion attempt was dropped in the end zone. 

The Bearkats wrap up the season at home on Nov. 19 when Southern Utah comes to Huntsville for a noon kickoff.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police described it as an unattended death and said an investigation is ongoing and no other...
Police say death at Bryan apartment complex does not appear to be suspicious
The College Station Police Department says a wanted man has been taken into custody following a...
Wanted man taken into custody at College Station apartments
David Salinas, 14
Bryan teen missing since Oct. 20
Firefighters responded to a fire near Jones Road and Fox Bluff Drive Friday night.
Firefighters responding to fire at Hagglers Resale-tique
Mariam Sofia Chavez, 13, was last seen at her home in the 2800 block of Old Hearne Road
Bryan police looking for 13-year-old girl missing for a month

Latest News

Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Falls to No. 11 Florida on Saturday
2022 Brazos Valley high school volleyball playoff pairings and results
Aggie volleyball vs Florida
Aggie volleyball vs Florida
hagglers forced to rebuild after fire
Hagglers fire forces company to rebuild