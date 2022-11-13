Man taken into custody following standoff is accused of attacking pregnant woman

As the standoff unfolded, neighboring residents in the apartment complex were asked to either shelter in place or leave their homes.
Deuntae Damon, 25, of Bryan, is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman twice this month. He was...
Deuntae Damon, 25, of Bryan, is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman twice this month. He was arrested Saturday at an apartment complex in College Station following a standoff with police.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The man taken into custody following a standoff with police in College Station on Saturday is accused of attacking a pregnant woman he knows on at least two different occasions.

According to an arrest report, Deuntae Damon, 25, of Bryan, is accused of choking the victim early Saturday morning during an argument at the Southgate Village Apartments on Luther Street. He’s also accused of striking the same woman in the head with a hammer during a separate argument earlier this month.

When police arrived Saturday to investigate the most recent assault, Damon refused to exit the apartment which led to a standoff that lasted several hours.

As the standoff unfolded, neighboring residents in the apartment complex were asked to either shelter in place or leave their homes.

Eventually, police were able to take safely take Damon into custody.

He’s now in the Brazos County Detention Center facing two charges related to the alleged assaults.

His bonds total $66,000.

.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The College Station Police Department says a wanted man has been taken into custody following a...
Wanted man taken into custody at College Station apartments
Police described it as an unattended death and said an investigation is ongoing and no other...
Police say death at Bryan apartment complex does not appear to be suspicious
Firefighters responded to a fire near Jones Road and Fox Bluff Drive Friday night.
Firefighters responding to fire at Hagglers Resale-tique
A damaged plane sits at the Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas after two historic military...
Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

Latest News

David Ramirez Estrada, Sr. is charged with sexually abusing a child under the age of 14.
College Station man arrested on charge of sexually abusing children
A College Station teenager was arrested last week on charges related to damage on the Wellborn...
Teen driver arrested on charges of damaging school property
Sunday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 11/13
Sunday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 11/13
Jimbo Fisher and Cadillac Williams
Aggie Football vs Auburn