Texas A&M Falls to No. 11 Florida on Saturday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas. – Texas A&M dropped its match versus No. 11 Florida, 3-1 (25-18, 25-16, 17-25, 25-20). The Aggies return to Reed Arena Wednesday November 16th for Senior Night versus LSU.

Leading the way for A&M (12-14, 4-11 SEC) was Caroline Meuth, who had 17 kills on the day. Mia Johnson set her season high in kills as she registered 13 to pair with her two service aces. Elena Karakasi tallied her 11th double-double of the season with 29 assists and 10 digs. Leading the Aggies defensively was Ava Underwood as she logged a career-high 16 digs to pair with her five assists.

Florida (20-4, 12-2 SEC) was the early aggressors as it opened the match with a 6-2 run, however, a quick A&M response tied the game at 10. The Gators found their rhythm as they went on a run to lead, 18-12, which prompted a timeout from Coach Bird. Florida continued its momentum and won the opening set, 25-18.

The Gators continued their rhythm in the second frame as they opened an early lead, 9-3. Florida sustained its run which prompted an Aggie timeout, 15-3. A&M tied together an 8-2 run, which forced a Gator timeout. The Aggies continued to battle, but Florida went on to win the set, 25-16.

The Maroon & White came out on fire as it opened the frame with a 5-1 run. The Aggies continued their hot start as they extended their lead, 13-7. A service ace from Brooke Frazier forced a timeout from the Gators as A&M led, 21-15. The Maroon & White did not let Florida get close as it went on to win the set, 25-17.

The Aggies continued where they left off as they opened the fourth frame 3-1. A back-and-forth battle commenced as the teams were tied at eight. Florida gained a slight advantage as it led, 15-12, at the media timeout. The Gators extended their lead, 23-17, which prompted an A&M timeout. The Aggies responded with a 3-0 run, which forced Florida to take a timeout of its own. The Gators found their rhythm and closed out the set and match, 25-20.

UP NEXT

The Aggies host LSU Wednesday, November 16th at Reed Arena for Senior Day, the match starts at 6 p.m. and airs on SEC Network+.

BIRD BITS

Head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn

On the team’s strong response in the third set…

“That’s who we are, this team grinds and works together. We have players stepping up for us, which is great, we just need to stay consistent throughout the entire match.”

Freshman DS/Libero Ava Underwood

On communication on the court…

“I think that our communication has really improved throughout the season, and it is something we focus on every day. We know that if we continue to work for one another we will improve as a whole.”

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.