Volunteers work to clean up historic Brazos Valley cemetery

By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Canaan Cemetery has been in Bryan for many generations but the landscaping has not been kept up to date.

Volunteers along with the Come And Take It chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, JustServe and Wreaths Across America came out Saturday morning to clear brush, pull weeds and beautify the cemetery.

Volunteers have been coming for nearly two years to clean up and identify tombstones.

Geritt Westover volunteered and hopes this will help people find their loved ones and gives them a proper place to honor them.

“There are still families out here that have looking for their deceased, looking for their records, looking for their tombstones to be able to come out and pay their respects. That’s a really meaningful thing to help those people,” said Westover.

The Canaan Cemetery is at the corner of Kuder Road and Pitts Road, just west of the Texas A&M RELLIS Campus off of Hwy 21 in Bryan.

The next volunteer opportunity is Nov. 19.

