Aggie Freshman Janiah Barker becoming a standout early on

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is off to a 2-0 start to their season after a 73-49 win over Army on Sunday.

In her inaugural season with the Maroon and White, head coach Joni Taylor said her team is still finding its identity and the word “becoming” is something they use a lot.

Freshman Janiah Barker led the Aggies with a career-high 17 points against Army and is “becoming” one of the standouts early on.

”She’s somebody who can just fill out a stat sheet,” A&M head coach Joni Taylor said. “She can score, she can defend, she can rebound, she’s a rim protector, she can do a lot of things for us. I think for her it’s continuing to play for long stretches at a time without getting into foul trouble. What I want to see from her is continuing to make those corrections, and she’s doing that,” Taylor added.

“It feels good to see it,” Janiah Barker said on her performance. “Last game I struggled a little bit, but to just go out there and execute and do what I need to do. Honestly, just my teammates and coaches believing in me to constantly put the ball in my hands and believing in me that I’ll make the next shot,” Barker added.

Barker and the Aggies will hit the road this Thursday to take on Duke.

